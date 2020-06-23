Kerala: AAP Office Bearers And Volunteers Tender Mass Resignation

77 office bearers and around 700 volunteers of Aam Aadmi Party's Kerala unit have resigned from the party's primary membership. AAP workers in a joint statement have said that AAP has reduced itself to a regional party run by a Delhi based caucus. The workers have stated further that the party which promised to become the face of alternative politics in Kerala hasn't done anything to achieve the same.

"At no point of time did AAP attempt to be force of alternative politics in Kerala, a land and her people who are so receptive to bold new philosophies and ideas. At no point of time did AAP want to step out of the constricting confines of main stream politics in Kerala. The promise of alternative politics that was so vocally sold to the country from Delhi was dramatically avoided in Kerala. The focus instead was to become a sudsidiary force in the jaded and tired political patchwork of Kerala and maintain certain political equations with other prominent parties in power, which has proved highly detrimental to the interest of the people of Kerala" reads the letter issued by AAP Kerala workers.

At a time, when the party was well poised to conduct democratic elections at organisational levels, through coercion, the State Convener was forced to resign. All the 14 district committees, 140 assembly-level committees, almost 98% local body level committees were dissolved at the behest of the newly appointed representative of the National Committee" further added by AAP workers in the letter.

Around 700 volunteers and 77 office bearers of AAP Kerala unit have now joined Yogendra Yadav led Swaraj India. "People of Kerala have long felt the need to challenge the LDF-UDF binary of Kerala Politics; this development gives rise to a new progressive, secular and ecologically sensitive alternative in the State; I warmly welcome my ex-colleagues into the folds of Swaraj India," said Yogendra Yadav, National President, Swaraj India.

