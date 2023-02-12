AAP Protests In Multiple Cities, Try To Barge Into B'luru BJP Office Over Adani Issue

After leading a walking out from Rajya Sabha earlier this week, the Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers hit the streets in multiple cities across India on Sunday with its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into alleged Adani Group misdemeanours.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, along with Bharat Rashtra Samithi's K Keshav Rao were also given a suspension letter under Rule 267 demanding discussion on Adani row. However, the Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar rejected the order.

AAP storms streets in Chandigarh

The AAP workers on Sunday stormed the streets in Chandigarh demanding strict action against Gautam Adani and the Adani Group for damaging the country's name and investors' wealth. The Chandigarh police stopped the party workers from barging into the Punjab BJP state office by detaining several of them from the protesting site. According to reports, as many as 92 MLAs with their supporters staged the protest in Chandigarh.

A protesting AAP worker, while talking with the Republic Media Network, said, "The Narendra Modi-led government has handed over the country to rich businessmen. There are several issues including inflation and unemployment which needs to be addressed. The BJP government is favouring the Adani group but not the common people. "

AAP workers try to barge into the B'luru BJP office

The AAP supporters in Bengaluru, Karnataka also staged a protest on Sunday alleging the central government for its relations with Gautam Adani. While they tried to barge into the BJP office, several were detained by the Bengaluru police.

A protestor said, "The government should escalate a CBI inquiry in the matter to level up the truth. However, we have no faith in investigating agencies as they work on the directions of the BJP-led central government. We will protest till Gautam Adani goes to jail for his actions."

A similar situation was seen in Jammu's Srinagar where the AAP supporters staged a protest in front of the BJP office with a demand for a probe into the Adani issue. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court also asked the SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) to consider ways to protect Indian investors amid such market volatility. According to sources, the Indian regulator is investigating the matter and a report is also expected soon on the Adani-Hindenburg issue.