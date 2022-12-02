'AAP Put Ban On Gun Culture,' Claims Punjab CM Mann On Law And Order Situation Of State

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday, December 2, confirmed that gangster Goldy Brar, the mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's murder was detained in the US. Notably, earlier in the day, sources had told Republic TV about the detainment of Brar in California.

Addressing a press briefing in Gujarat, CM Mann spoke about the law and order situation in the AAP-ruled Punjab, saying, "When we came (in Punjab), we started putting a ban on gun culture and gangster culture. Several gangsters were caught. There is a confirmed piece of news this morning. Being the Head of the State, I am telling you that a big gangster sitting in Canada, Goldy Brar has been detained in America. We won’t allow the breaking of Punjab’s social bonding. There were multiple attempts by the enemies to break Punjab’s social bonding."

#BREAKING | Punjab CM holds news briefing on law & order situation in the State. Bhagwant Mann claims AAP govt ended gun culture in the State after confirming arrest of Goldy Brar in California. Tune in for updates - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/4K6HR1w5df — Republic (@republic) December 2, 2022

Republic TV has learned that the Indian side has prepared a dossier to share with the US police and FBI, so that extradition of Goldy Brar is initiated and the gangster is brought to Punjab for further investigation.

Sidhu Moosewala's father expresses delight over Brar's detainment in the US

Meanwhile, responding to the news of Goldy Brar being detained in California, Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh expressed happiness. Singh said that he got the news about Brar’s detainment from the media. He said that hearing the news delighted his heart. However, he said that the police should reinvestigate the whole case.

"The way they (arrested accused) should be interrogated did not happen. Even a cop who was trying to help a gangster flee from custody has also been exposed. How can we trust them? I demand that they should be brought to police custody," Sidhu Moosewala's father said. He also urged police to conduct a narco test on the accused to reveal the truth in the entire case. "They are very sharp minds. They know how to handle these kinds of situations. So the Punjab police need to re-investigate the case," Singh added.

"I am fighting to bring the case to justice because I have lost my son. This is the responsibility of the government to take the initiative and take this case to a conclusion," Moosewala's father said. Notably, on Thursday, Singh demanded that the Union government announced a reward of Rs 2 crore for any information that leads to the arrest of Goldy Brar. He said that he was even ready to pay the reward from his own pocket if the government was unable to give out the high amount.

It is significant to mention that gangster Brar was named "mastermind" in the chargesheet filed by the Punjab police in the Sidhu Moosewala case.