AAP Seeks Support Of Congress For MCD Mayor And Standing Committees Elections, Says Report

'There are no permanent enemies, and no permanent friends, only permanent interests', a slightly reworded quote from 19th-century British PM Henry John Temple or popularly known as Lord Palmerston, has often been used in politics-- in politicians' speeches or in their actions. The quote has again found its prominence in Delhi MCD's Mayor and Standing Committee polls. According to an ANI report, the Aam Aadmi Party which won the city's civic body poll in December last year is trying to seek Congress' support for the elections of the Mayor and Standing Committee in the MCD.

According to ANI, citing AAP sources, the Kejriwal party is now trying to get in contact with nine Congress councillors who won the elections earlier and is trying to get their support. Seven of the nine Congress councillors come from minorities, so the AAP hopes that the Grand Old Party's councillors can help them win against the BJP which ruled the city's civic body for 15 years, the report added.

Notably, the Congress party has earlier announced that it will not participate in the voting process. This move from Congress has been perceived by the Aam Aadmi Party as indirect support to the BJP and to devoid the saffron party of any chances of winning the MCD Mayor post, the Kejriwal party is seeking the support of the Grand Old Party.

AAP seeking supports from Congress for Delhi MCD

It is pertinent to mention that voting is to be held for the election of six Standing Committees along with the Mayor, Deputy Mayor in Delhi. Regarding the Standing Committee, AAP which won 134 seats in the 250-member corporation expects to win almost 3 out of 6 seats while the BJP which bagged 104 seats is expecting to win 2 seats. The main fight comes down to the sixth seat, as both parties will try to win it.

AAP is almost sure that they will win the seat of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, the party sources told ANI. However, amid this, the party sources also said that they are trying to get the support of the Congress councillors. It will be worth noticing whether the Congress councillors will extend support to the AAP as Delhi PCC President Anil Chaudhary has clearly said that the Congress party is firm on its decision to walk out.

(With inputs from ANI)