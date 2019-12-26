AAP shows Mirror To Amit Shah's Credit Claim, Exudes Confidence For Delhi Elections

The face-off over violence on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act intensified as the Aam Aadmi Party has hit back at Home Minister Amit Shah over the CAA and the violence that has taken place in the national captial, in the weeks since the Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill on December 11. Taking a jibe at the party even as Amit Shah addressed a poll rally wherein he took on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed that the BJP is misleading people and further accused them of creating an atmosphere of violence in the country.

"Our stand over CAA is still the same. We do not believe in instigating people. It is the Bhartiya Janata Party that promotes violence and creates an atmosphere of hate in the country. "

Singh also accused Amit Shah of taking credit for the work done by the Delhi government - exactly the opposite of what Shah had himself accused Kejriwal of doing - and asserted it as a big reason for his frustration. Furthermore, Singh exuded confidence in the victory of AAP in the upcoming assembly elections. The elections are expected to take place early in 2020.

Earlier in the day, Singh also remarked that the Jharkhand Assembly poll results indicate that elections are being fought on "real issues" and hence he is sure that his party will come back to power for a second consecutive term in Delhi. The JMM-led 3-party alliance along with Congress and RJD obtained a majority in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly snagging 47 seats, which is more than the halfway mark.

READ: Sena MP says letter on support to CAA 'fake'

READ: Anti-CAA protests continue in Tamil Nadu

Shah takes on Kejriwal

Addressing a poll rally on Thursday, Shah said, “Chief Minister of Delhi, Mr Kejriwal keeps on doing new things. He has started a new thing. Why decide on a budget? Why do Bhoomi Pujan? Why even inaugurate? Have someone else and get it done, just impose your name on it. Modi Ji had said that the BJP government is going to provide drinking water in the tap of every house in the country. But, Kejriwal is trying to steal PM Modi’s credit by advertising this scheme.”

“When Modi Ji has promised to provide water to every house in the country, Delhi also comes in it. PM Modi removed the hurdle of 13 legal procedures by one Cabinet note and gave ownership to 40 lakh people spread over in the unauthorized colonies of Delhi. Mr Kejriwal might try to take credit for this as well. It is his modus operandi,” he added, continuing his attack.

READ: Peaceful protests to continue till CAA is revoked: Mamata Banerjee

READ: Sena MP Hemant Patil says letter on support to CAA 'fake'