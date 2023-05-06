AAP Stages Protest In Mumbai Demanding Action Against WFI Chief In Sexual Harassment Case

Workers and leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday staged a protest here demanding strict legal action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh over the allegations of sexual harassment by women grapplers.

AAP leaders Ruben Mascarenhas, Pius Varghese, Sanjay Bedia and Neeta Sukhtankar, party workers and activists raised slogans against the BJP-led Central government during the protest held at Kadam Nagar in suburban Versova.

Speaking at the protest, the party's Mumbai region president Preeti Sharma Menon said girls of the country who shine in various sporting arenas have been protesting for justice for the past few days, but leaders in power at the Centre are trying to protect the oppressors.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not even made a simple comment on this. He is hesitant to get justice for girls who have made our country's name shine all over the world and made our tricolour proud. A person who cannot give them justice cannot be the prime minister. We demand that this person who has committed the crime be arrested," the AAP leader said.

The wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23. The protesters have been demanding criminal action against Singh for the alleged sexual harassment and intimidation of seven female wrestlers, one of whom is a minor.