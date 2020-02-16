AAP Supporter Dresses Up As Peacock To Show 'support' To Kejriwal At His Swearing-in Event

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi, for the third time, at the Ramlila Maidan. AAP registered a massive majority in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly election with 62 seats in its tally. A supporter of the party turned a peacock as he arrived at the swearing-in ceremony.

The fan, Uday Veer, a resident of Gokulpuri area, arranged sticks bearing pictures of Arvind Kejriwal and his party symbol the broom at his back in a fashion that it appeared as peacock feathers. He also wore a turban paired with shiny golden clothes. "It was my wish to dress up like a peacock to express my support to Kejriwal. We're happy that he has become the Chief Minister again," he said.

#WATCH Delhi: An Aam Aadmi Party fan Uday Veer arrives at Ramlila Maidan for Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony. pic.twitter.com/X3Ox5NTf2j — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020

A banner with ‘Nayak 2 Has Come Again’ was also seen at the sprawling ground. It had a photograph of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor on the left and Arvind Kejriwal wearing AAP’s cap on the right. The poster references the 2001 Hindi political thriller ‘Nayak’, a remake of Tamil film Mudhalvan (1999) in which Kapoor plays a reporter who becomes chief minister of Maharashtra for a day and strikes out at corruption.

After taking oath as the Chief Minister, Kejriwal sought blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring in development in the national capital.

'I want to take blessings from Prime Minister Ji'

Kejriwal said that Prime Minister may be busy with some other schedule as he did not attend his oath ceremony.

"I had sent an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for this event. He could not come maybe he is busy at some other event. But through this platform, I want to take blessings from Prime Minister Ji and central government to develop Delhi and take it forward," said Kejriwal while addressing a gathering at Ramlila Maidan.

AAP swept Delhi Elections

Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Imran Hussain were also sworn-in as ministers of Kejriwal's cabinet. The Kejriwal-led AAP won the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday with a clear majority of 62 seats out of 70 with contender BJP bagging eight seats, better than its tally of three in 2015. The Congress party failed to open its account, just like the last election.

