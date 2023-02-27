AAP To Hold Nationwide Protests Against Sisodia's Arrest In Delhi Excise Case

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to hit roads and stage protests across the country on Monday, February 27, against the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the Excise policy case.

According to the AAP national general secretary Sandeep Pathak, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party will protest nationwide on Monday. Taking to his Twitter, Pathak claimed that Manish Sisodia was arrested in a fake case and that they will protest against this across the country.

"The Great Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who has shaped the future of lakhs of children of the country, has been arrested in a fake case. Against this, the Aam Aadmi Party will protest across the country tomorrow," he tweeted in Hindi.

देश के लाखों बच्चों का भविष्य संवारने वाले महान शिक्षा मंत्री श्री मनीष सिसोदिया को फ़र्ज़ी केस में गिरफ़्तार कर लिया गया है।



इसके विरोध में आम आदमी पार्टी कल पूरे देश में विरोध प्रदर्शन करेगी। — Dr. Sandeep Pathak (@SandeepPathak04) February 26, 2023

AAP will also stage demonstrations at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in the national capital at around 12 pm on Monday. The Kejriwal party has accused BJP of using the central agencies against it and its leaders. According to the ANI report, AAP can stage protests at Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Haryana's Rohtak, Uttar Pradesh's Noida, etc.

Manish Sisodia arrested

According to officials, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday, February 26, arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in formulating and implementing the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22 after nearly eight hours of questioning as his answers were not satisfactory.

The instant case was registered against DyCM and 14 others for an investigation into the case of allegedly extending post-tender benefits to private persons. Notably, in the Excise case, it is alleged the Delhi government's policy to grant licences to liquor traders in it Excise policy favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.