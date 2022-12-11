AAP To Lose MLAs Post 'Gujarat Spoiler'? Cong Says '5th State Where Party Merged With BJP'

With the results of the Gujarat elections out, the 'B- team of Bharatiya Janata Party' allegation has once again been levelled by the Congress against the Aam Aadmi Party. Speaking to the media, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram accused the AAP of playing a 'spoiler' in the Gujarat elections, just like in Goa and Uttarakhand.

With a roaring victory in Gujarat, the BJP has retained power for a record seventh straight term as it won 156 seats in the 182-member state assembly. Congress suffered its worst-ever hit, with the number of seats in the state coming down to 17 from 77. A new entrant, AAP, settled for five seats.

'Gujarat will be the 5th state...'

While the poster boys of the AAP -- from chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi to state president Gopal Italia -- lost the elections, five lesser-known faces came out victorious, They were--Bhupat Bhayani from Visavadar, Chaitar Vasava from Dediapada, Hemant Khava from Jamjodhpur, Umesh Makawana from Botad and Sudhir Vaghani from the Gariadhar. Now, the buzz is rife that all five AAP MLAs are in talks with the BJP, and there is a possibility of a merger.

Armaan, a Congress leader, taking to Twitter, highlighted how 'Gujarat will be 5th state where the AAP party merged with BJP after the election'. "Before This - Rajasthan AAP unit Merged with BJP - Uttarakhand AAP unit Merged with BJP - Goa AAP unit Merged with BJP - Haryana AAP unit Merged with BJP," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Gujarat caretaker Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on December 10 met Governor Acharya Devvrat and staked a claim to form a government after he was elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party, two days after the party won a record mandate in the state election. Patel will be sworn in as the 18th chief minister at a function at the Helipad ground near the new secretariat in Gandhinagar on December 12.