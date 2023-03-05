AAP Using Students? Case Filed After 'I Love Manish Sisodia' Banner Hung On School Gate

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been protesting against the arrest of Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in the Excise policy case. The party has taken the protest to the streets and on social media, alleging that the Centre is using the investigating agencies against the party leaders. However, questions are being raised over AAP protests after 'I love Manish Sisodia' banners were seen outside the Delhi government schools.

On Saturday, Delhi Police lodged a complaint against the installation of a banner saying 'I love Manish Sisodia' at the government school Shashtri Park, Delhi. Notably, the police lodged the complaint after the locals protested against the banner, alleging that some AAP workers put up the banner.

Locals protest against Sisodia posters at govt schools

Local resident Diwakar Pandey who lodge the complaint with the police alleged that the AAP workers took out a desk from the school, brought it outside, climbed on it and put the poster of 'I love Manish Sisodia'.

"On March 3, between 8-8.30 am, some Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers were putting up a banner above the gate of the government school in Shastri Park. First, they took out a desk from the school. Brought it outside and climbed on it and started putting a poster of ‘I love Manish Sisodia’ on the gate, to which people objected and said that this is a temple of education, keep it away from politics," he told ANI.

"We even asked them if they had permission. They claimed to be related to MLA Abdul Rehman. After this, a person contacted the MLA and asked him if he had given permission and the MLA replied with a yes. We know the MLA is lying as such permission is never given for a school to be used for some political gains," he said, adding that the banner was removed after the locals protested.

He also claimed that children were made to write ‘I love Manish Sisodia’. "They are trying to brainwash the children. We asked the principal, but he failed to recognize the seriousness of the matter, after which I lodged a complaint. The police have registered a case taking cognizance and assured that the culprits will be punished," Pandey told ANI.

It is pertinent to mention that the BJP has also alleged that students have been forced to write letters in support of arrested AAP neta Manish Sisodia. BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga shared a video on Twitter alleging that the Kejriwal administration was forcing the students to write support letters.

I said this in morning and i was right. See how @ArvindKejriwal administration is forcing school kids to Write letter in support of Sharab Mantri @msisodia pic.twitter.com/L4FoEaxXzU — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) March 3, 2023

Notably, the child rights body-- National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote a letter to Delhi police requesting to take action against AAP MLA Atishi for allegedly using children and posting their images on Twitter for political agenda.

