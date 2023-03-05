'I Love Manish Sisodia' Campaign: NCPCR Accuses AAP Of Using Kids To Shield Fmr Minister

After the Delhi Police filed an FIR against the installation of a banner saying 'I love Manish Sisodia' at the government school in Shashtri Park in Delhi, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo has taken cognizance of the same. Hitting out at AAP, the child rights body chief accused the party of using kids to protect the person who is under CBI custody.

'AAP trying to shield liquorgate accused': NCPCR chief

Hitting out at AAP over the 'I love Sisodia' campaign, NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo asserted that Aam Aadmi Party leaders are using children to protect the person who is under CBI custody on corruption charges. Kanoongo said, "Aam Aadmi Party leaders are trying to shield the person who is under CBI custody on corruption charges. We have not issued any notice to any leader of AAP. They (leaders of AAP) are involved in a criminal act. There is no connection between liquor and education and using children to protect an accused is similar to criminal conspiracy."

"Members of the Delhi Education Task Force are misusing their powers and directing school management committees, teachers, and even principals to campaign in favour of Manish Sisodia. Students are being told to make posters and raise slogans campaigning for former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, " the NCPCR chief said.

Priyank Kanoongo added, "We have written to the Delhi Police Commissioner that under the directions of Atishi Singh, Shailesh, Jasmine, Tareeshi, and Vaibhav are forcing school management committees to run a campaign in favor of Manish Sisodia. We have also written to the Chief Secretary of the Delhi government to take action against leaders who are misusing their government powers." Delhi L-G VK Saxena has also been informed of the incident, he said.

Further, Kanoongo asserted that students are being misguided as AAP is glorifying leaders who are under CBI custody for corruption charges. "Glorifying any leader who is jailed hampers the psychic and social development of students. Students should be kept away from politics and schools should not be considered an arena for criminal conspiracies."

'I love Sisodia' campaign lands AAP in trouble

AAP has been protesting against the arrest of Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in the Excise policy case. On Friday, 'I love Manish Sisodia’ banners were installed outside Delhi government schools igniting another war of words. Delhi Police on Saturday lodged a complaint against the installation of the banner.

Attacking AAP, BJP alleged that students have been forced to write letters in support of the arrested AAP neta. BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga shared a video on Twitter alleging that the Kejriwal administration was forcing the students to write support letters.

Meanwhile, Kalkaji AAP MLA Atishi shared pictures of a few letters and said, “Love of children for their Manish 'Chacha' is growing all over Delhi. BJP people: No matter how many false allegations you make, the love of Delhi children for Manish Sisodia cannot be shaken.”