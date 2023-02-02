AAP Worker Arrested With Illegal Weapons In Punjab's Ludhiana, BJP Slams Party

A worker from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was arrested by the state police for carrying five illegal pistols in Punjab's Ludhiana district. The accused identified as Deepak Goyal is a local Aam Aadmi Party worker and was arrested after his accomplices namely Akashdeep Singh and Parminder Singh of Nathumajra and Saharan Majra villages respectively were arrested on January 26 and January 30.

An FIR under Sections 25/54/59 of IPC was registered against the trio at Maloud police station.

“After a 9 mm Glock pistol was recovered from Akashdeep on January 26 during checking, his interrogation led to the arrest of Parminder Singh who further revealed that Goyal had also procured five illegal weapons from them,” said the police.

Additionally, 22 cartridges in all were also found. It is pertinent to note that only Punjab police officers use the imported Glock pistol.

BJP slams AAP

Taking a jibe at the AAP after the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted and said, “Law & Order in Punjab was totally destroyed. From free run to criminal gangs to Nasha mafia, RPG attack to Moosewala killing."

“AAP directly responsible -AAP worker close to AAP MLA arrested with illegal weapons suspected to have been supplied from Pakistan,” he added. (sic)