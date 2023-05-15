'Aapke Muh Mein Ghee-Shakkar': Jaishankar in Sweden while speaking on Globalisation

S Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister (EAM), on his first visit to Sweden, invoked the Hindi idiom 'Aapke muh mein ghee shakkar' while interacting with the Indian diaspora in Stockholm. "If you follow Hindi, there is a term, which is 'Aapke muh mein ghee shakkar (which idiomatically means may what you say come true)," while commenting on the globalisation of Indian culture.

Jaishankar's remark was met with claps and laughter.

Jaishankar on Globalisation of Indian culture

Jaishankar added that he could see the Indian culture spreading abroad and outlined a number of contributing elements.

“One is because of the spread of the Indian diaspora. The second is, we ourselves… are much more confidently expressing it. It’s important we try to find ways of making it more universal," said EAM S Jaishankar.

“One very good example of this was the initiative in 2015 of celebrating the International Day of Yoga, and the idea started when Prime Minister Narendra Modi just spoke about it in the United States, but none of us thought that it would catch on like this. There is not a country in the world where the enthusiasm of yoga is not there,” he added.

Delighted to interact with the Indian Community in Sweden.



Apprised them of the progress in our bilateral relationship as we mark 75 years of diplomatic ties. Sweden is valued as a member of the EU, a Nordic partner and a fellow multilateralist.



Spoke about the… pic.twitter.com/hIDGX2hLm9 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 14, 2023

EAM’s visit takes place at a time when Sweden and India are celebrating their 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.