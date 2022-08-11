A day after the Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) sought the removal of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan from the post of Delhi Waqf Board Chairman, stating that the accused is not cooperating with a corruption probe on him, the AAP leader, on Thursday, refuted the ACB's claim and said that all the investigative agencies like CBI and ED are being controlled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking exclusively to Republic, the AAP MLA said, "One FIR was already registered against me. ACB saying I am not cooperating is not correct. I gave every paper they asked for. What ACB is saying is incorrect. Everything happening on their instructions. Whatever documents they asked, have been provided. If ACB wants more, they can ask me. I bought vehicle for Waqf board and from their fund. Board gave the money. We have the power to keep contractual staff. Article 24 says that. I did not make anyone permanent. I did work and yet I am questioned. CBI, ED everything is in BJP's hands. They are afraid of AAP strides in Gujarat and Himachal."

"The Jamia Thana area people made me an MLA. I became VC after MLA, first one to be so. Narendra Modi had faced allegations in Gujarat case. Amit Shah was missing, but they want to target only AAP. These people somewhere support the BJP. Doesn't matter if I am removed from Waqf board, but how can they remove me?" Khan added.

ACB seeks Amanatullah Khan's removal as Delhi Waqf Board Chairman

On Wednesday, the ACB sought the removal of Amanatullah Khan from the post of Delhi Waqf Board Chairman. In a letter to Lieutenant Governor Secretariat SK Gautam, the ACB claimed that Khan was preventing witnesses to speak against him by his “criminal and bullying nature”, and not letting a fair investigation take place in the corruption case.

“People are afraid of Amanatullah Khan because of his bullying nature and past record which is preventing witnesses to make statements against him freely and fairly. Therefore, fair investigation can't be conducted in this case as long as Amanatullah Khan continues to hold the office of Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board,” the letter read.

Last month, Lt Governor VK Saxena granted CBI the sanction to prosecute Khan in the corruption case against him. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had conducted investigations against Khan that revealed sufficient prosecutable evidence and it moved a request for prosecution to the LG.