AAP's Atishi Hails Mann-led Punjab Govt Over Amritpal's Arrest, Thanks Centre For Support

Hours after Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was arrested, Delhi Education Minister Atishi hailed the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government and said it was the result of over one month of tireless efforts by Punjab Police.

Amritpal Singh was arrested from Moga's Gurudwara on April 23, and shifted to Assam's Dibrugarh.

"I want to congratulate Punjab Police and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. This is the result of one month of tireless efforts by the Punjab Police and the Mann government. For the last month, the Punjab Police has been after Amritpal and his supporters, and raids have been conducted in every part of the country and at places linked to him," said Atishi while talking to the agency.

"To date, we have seen in the country that people like him (Amritpal) disappear permanently; they go absconding. You see the efforts of the Punjab Police that they did not show any laxity during the one month. I want to appeal to the people of Punjab to maintain peace," she added.

She further extended gratitude to the Central government for supporting the month-long manhunt.

"There has been full cooperation from the central government in this whole matter. Whenever the Punjab Police needed any cooperation, the entire system of the Central Government and the Central Paramilitary Forces remained in support. For this, we also thank the Central Government," said Atishi.