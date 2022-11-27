'AAP's Namoona From Delhi True Benevolent Of Terrorism': Yogi Takes A Swipe At Kejriwal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is campaigning in poll-bound Gujarat, on Saturday launched a scathing attack at Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that he is a true benevolent of terrorism as he has suspected the bravery of Indian forces during India’s surgical strike in Balakot.

'Kejriwal is a true supporter of Terrorism': UP CM

Taking a swipe at AAP and its chief Arvind Kejriwal, the Minister said that the 'sample' from Delhi is an avowed supporter of terrorism as he has suspected the bravery of Indian forces during India’s surgical strike in Balakot. “Modi government has eradicated terrorism from the country and AAP’s ‘namoona’ who has come from Delhi is a true benevolent of terrorism,” said Yogi referring to Kejriwal without naming him while addressing a poll rally in Gir Somnath.

While addressing a public gathering in poll-bound Gujarat, the Chief Minister slammed the Delhi Chief Minister accusing him of demanding 'proof of surgical strike' in 2016 from the Indian Army. “He asked for proof despite the fact that Pakistan admitted the loss caused due to the attack. He opposes Ram Mandir in Ayodhya," CM Yogi said during his rallies in the districts of Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar, and Amraili in poll-bound Gujarat.

Yogi further said that the AAP government in Delhi abandoned people during the Covid pandemic and they had to rush to Uttar Pradesh for treatment. “Those who can’t handle Delhi, what can they do in Gujarat?" he added.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Modi govt has eradicated terrorism from the country and AAP's 'namoona' who has come from Delhi is a true benevolent of terrorism. He opposes Ram mandir in Ayodhya, he asks soldiers for proof of a strike in Pakistan: UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Gir Somnath (26.11) pic.twitter.com/pJf3UN6FxO — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

UP CM hails law and order situation in Gujarat

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the gathering, hailed the law and order situation in Gujarat. He asserted that under the governance of the BJP, curfew and riots have ended in the state where there used to be terror activities on a daily basis earlier.

"Curfew, riots, terrorism and Naxalism have ended in Gujarat today. Earlier, the state used to witness these activities on daily basis, " the Minister said.

CM Yogi said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership the country is making rapid strides in development and prosperity while ensuring inclusive progress and security of the citizens.

“India’s global prestige has shot up under Modi’s leadership adding that the country has defeated the UK which ruled India for nearly 200 years to become the fifth largest economy and is also leading G20, the group of 20 most powerful nations that control 80 percent of the world’s resources,” he further said.

Notably, the Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5, whose results will be declared on December 8, which coincides with the result date of the Himachal Pradesh polls.