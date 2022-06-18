AAP's Raghav Chadha Writes To Rajnath Singh, Cites 5 Pointers To Revoke Agnipath Scheme

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday wrote to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urging him to roll back and re-deliberate the Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme. In his letter, Chadha stated that the Indian Armed forces have been a beacon of hope representing the highest standards of professionalism, service, and spirit, however, the introduction of Agnipath scheme has caused great anguish among potential recruits from across the country.

In his letter, Chada further added that the hopes and dreams of many young aspirants have been put in jeopardy by the controversial contractualization of the basic structure of the Armed Forces. Highlighting the violence that has been witnessed across the country in the last two days, the AAP MP asserted that the last-minute attempt made by the Centre such as increasing the age limit is insufficient.

AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) MP Raghav Chadha writes to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, requesting him for "roll-back and re-deliberation" of #AgnipathScheme announced by the Central Government. pic.twitter.com/TbchJOd2Bd — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022

Raghav Chadha underscores 5 issues to roll back Agnipath scheme

Need Jawans with peace of mind and Job security: Only individuals with courage and peace of mind can serve in the Armed forces. A jawan who is busy contemplating career moves or being concerned about his family's survival after 4 years of his tenure, will find it difficult to serve the country. Scheme overlooked issues of Inadequate skilling: The scheme will allow the Agniveers to undergo a crash course in six months of training, which is a very short period of time and have an adverse consequence on the quality of service. There won't be sufficient leadership and experience within the troops. The Centre's financial obligations towards the defence pension bill should not be offset by sacrificing the job security of our Jawans. The scheme negates regimental honour and erodes the quality of troops: Unity and coordination amongst troops are what drives the Armed Forces towards excellence and the shorter duration spent with peers will sacrifice the spirit of forces. It is the ethos of the regiment that keeps jawans united and determined. Such experiments should not be imposed en masse: The scheme has been implemented without running any pilot scheme. A consultive exercise could have followed thereafter to avoid national embarrassment and despair amongst the youth.

"Therefore, the union government should start the immediate rollback and resumption of the recruitment process for the current year We are experiencing a great deficit in new recruits and shortcuts that put our jawans at risk and cannot be the solution. We cannot make the opportunity to serve the country in the Armed forces a secondary option for anyone," Raghav Chadha said in his letter. He further added that the rollback of the scheme will give the Union government sufficient time to rethink and consult the aspirants who are impacted the most by this sudden decision affecting their fate.

Protests against Agnipath

On Friday, incidents of violence, vandalism, torching of railway trains, stone-pelting, and attacks on police personnel were seen in several parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Telangana.

Agitations transcended to several districts in Bihar as youths protested by lying down on railway tracks and blocking roads, demanding the scrapping of the Agnipath scheme. Huge crowds gathered in the Bihar's Chhapra, Jehanabad, Munger, and Nawada, demanding the withdrawal of the Agnipath programme. A group of protestors at Bhabua Road Railway Station blocked the tracks before setting a train on fire.

A similar protest against the scheme was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Balia, where a huge mob vandalized a train at the Ballia Railway Station. A train at Secunderabad Railway Station was also torched by angry protestors in Telangana. Protesters also gathered at several railway stations where they burnt the train coaches, damaged cycles, benches, bikes, stalls, and later threw them on the railway tracks blocking and disrupting services.

Agnipath is a pan-India short-term service youth recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces. Those inducted into the service will be called 'Agniveers' and will be employed for four years where rigorous military training will be imparted to them. The age group for eligibility under the scheme is 17.5 to 21 years (23 years, as a one-off exception for the year 2022). The starting annual package will be Rs 4.76 lakh, which can be increased to 6.92 lakh by the end of the service.

