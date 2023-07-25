AAP's Sanjay Singh Demands PM's Statement On Manipur, Says ‘Won’t Comment On Suspension’

A day after suspension, AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday, July 25, reiterated the demand of Opposition leaders and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not addressing Parliament on Manipur violence. Further restricting himself from commenting on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar’s decision to suspend him from Rajya Sabha, Singh said, “I won’t comment on the Chairman’s decision as he is the Vice-President of the country and not someone related to politics.”

“Why is the Prime Minister silent on such a sensitive issue like Manipur? We are only demanding him to come to Parliament and speak on this issue. I will not comment on Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar decision to suspend me as he is not someone related to politics. It is our responsibility to raise the issue of Manipur in Parliament,” suspended AAP MP Sanjay Singh said.

Registering a protest against Sanjay Singh’s suspension, Opposition leaders sat on an overnight dharna in Parliament premises through Monday night, repeating their calls for a debate on the Manipur crisis. Notably, both the Houses of Parliament witnessed a massive ruckus on Monday with the members of the newly formed anti-BJP alliance, I.N.D.I.A, demanding a debate on the "ethnic clashes taking place in the northeastern state of Manipur."

AAP’s Sanjay Singh suspended

After the ruckus led by opposition parties over Manipur violence engulfed the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh was suspended for the entire duration of the Monsoon session for “repeatedly violating the directions of the chair”. The action against Sanjay Singh was taken after Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved the motion to suspend him, which was adopted by the House by voice vote.

Terming Sanjay Singh’s suspension ‘unfortunate’, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said, “This is not right, it is against the spirit of democracy. After the House was adjourned, we went to the Chairman and requested him to revoke this suspension. Even during the BAC meeting, we all walked out as we were not being heard at all. The Chairman should talk to the MPs and have a healthy discussion.”

Centre accuses Oppn for disruption

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid the ruckus on Monday, while addressing the Lok Sabha said that the central government is ready to discuss the Manipur violence issue and urged the Opposition to allow the discussion to take place.

“We are ready for a discussion on Manipur. Don't know why the Opposition does not want it. I request the Opposition to let a discussion take place on the issue. It is important that the country gets to know the truth on this sensitive matter,” Shah said in Lok Sabha.