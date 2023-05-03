Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Union Finance Secretary a day after his name emerged in Enforcement Directorate's (ED) second supplementary charge sheet in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Sanjay Singh writes to Finance Secretary

In his letter, the AAP MP has sought permission to prosecute ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Assistant Director Joginder Singh for mentioning his name in the liquor scam. He alleged that his name has been taken without any base in order to damage his image. He further accused both officers of misusing their position. Notably, AAP MP Raghav Chadha's name was also mentioned in the chargesheet stating that he was part of a meeting held at former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence. However, only the names of both leaders are mentioned and they are not shown as accused in the case.

Sanjay Singh in his letter stated, "These officers have knowingly and intentionally made certain untrue, defamatory and incriminating statements against myself and further have circulated the same widely. I am a member of the Rajya Sabha and also a member of AAP's foremost decision-making body as well as PAC".

He further said, "In order to defame and negatively affect my reputation, Sanjay Mishra and Jogender Singh have deliberately and maliciously imputed my involvement in some Liquor policy on the basis of an alleged statement".

Singh said that both the ED officers were obligated to make truthful assertions in the judicial proceedings but on the contrary they have filed a complaint falsely attributing illegal actions against him without any basis before the court. He also said that the investigation is being carried out in an unfair manner as the contents of the complaint have been widely publicized which has caused him severe dishonour and disrepute, he added.

Stating that the officers have misused their positions, AAP MP added, "I seek to recourse to my legal remedies by instituting criminal proceedings against Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Jogender Shah in the present case".

The AAP leader further informed that a legal notice has been sent to both officers demanding an open apology to him within 48 hours.

Raghav Chadha reacts after rumours of Name in ED supplementary charge-sheet

On Tuesday, Raghav Chadha issued his response after his name emerged in the chargesheet and clarified that he has not been made an accused or a suspect in the Delhi liquor policy case. “I have not been named as an accused or even a suspect in any of the complaints filed by ED. There are no allegations whatsoever against me in the said complaints. It appears that in the complaint my name is mentioned as an attendee to some meeting, though the basis of making such an allegation is not clear".

The Enforcement Directorate has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of "using" a part of the Rs 100 crore kickbacks allegedly received from the 'south group' liquor lobby to meet its expenditure for the Goa Assembly poll campaign in 2022. The accusation has been made in the agency's supplementary charge sheet filed in the Delhi Excise policy-linked money laundering case, news agency PTI reported.

The Enforcement Directorate has arraigned as accused a media publicity company, Chariot Productions Media Pvt. Ltd., and its owner-promoter Rajesh Joshi in the prosecution complaint. A Delhi court took cognisance of this charge sheet on Monday.

The agency has arrested a dozen people in this case till now including Sisodia, Nair (AAP communication in-charge), Raghav Magunta, and businessmen Reddy, Pillai and Boinpally. It has questioned and recorded the statement of Kavitha and Buchi Babu, alleged to be her accountant.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.