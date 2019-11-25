The Debate
AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Slams BJP's Decision On CM Candidate In Delhi

General News

AAP said that BJP had made the choice easy for people after Hardeep Singh Puri's statement that BJP would fight assembly polls under Manoj Tiwari's leadership

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

AAP has said that the BJP had made the choice very easy for the people of Delhi after Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s statement that the party would fight the assembly polls under Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari’s leadership.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said it has become clear after the announcement that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will win more seats this time than what he won in 2015. In 2015, the AAP won 67 seats, while BJP won three seats in the 70-member assembly. “It is a very clear choice, who do people want. Do they want Tiwari who opposed all pro-people policies of the Delhi government or they want someone like Kejriwal who is completely devoted to them,” Singh told news agency.

