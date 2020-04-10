AAP's Sanjay Singh Won't Weigh In On Covid Lockdown Extension; Says PM Doing Wonderful Job

AAP's Sanjay Singh heaped praises for Prime Minister Modi and the government's handling of the Coronavirus crisis. however, refused to comment on the possibility of extending the lockdown, stating that it would be decided by the Centre

He further notified that the state governments across the country are united in the effort to combat the health crisis. Health Ministry informed that Delhi recorded 669 cases, out of which nine have died. "The Centre under the leadership of PM Modi is doing well. States are also fully cooperating with Centre," Sanjay Singh said.

PM Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting with the leaders of the Opposition parties through a video conference to discuss the current situation in the country. It was the very first interaction of PM Modi with the Opposition all together after the imposition of the 21-day lockdown due to Coronavirus. Floor leaders of all those parties which have a combined strength of more than five MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were a part of the discussion.

Kejriwal on misbehaviour with health professions

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday warned of strict action against those misbehaving with healthcare personnel in the city in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The warning comes a day after two women resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital were assaulted following rumours that they are "spreading COVID-19" in the Gautam Nagar area.

"The government will not tolerate this. We will take the strictest action against those misbehaving with healthcare personnel," the chief minister said at an online briefing. "People involved in such crimes will not be spared," he added. Kejriwal said 21 areas had been identified as containment zones in the national capital and people were not being allowed to enter or exit these areas.

According to him, the Delhi government was giving free rations to 71 lakh people in the city. "We understand that people are facing problems, but measures taken by authorities are necessary to contain coronavirus," the chief minister said.

