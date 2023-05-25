AAP's Satyendar Jain Collapses In Tihar Jail, Admitted To Hospital

AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who has been in Tihar Jail since May last year, was hospitalised and put on oxygen support on Thursday after he collapsed at the prison due to dizziness, the party said.

The Aam Aadmi Party said Jain was first admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and later, shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital due to breathing problems.

Jain has been in prison since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case in May last year.

"Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. He collapsed due to dizziness in bathroom of Tihar Jail. Even before this, Satyendar Jain had fallen in the bathroom and had a serious spinal injury," the Aam Aadmi Party said.

Wishing speedy recovery to Jain, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "May God give him the strength to fight against these adverse circumstances." "A dictator is adamant to punish the person who worked day and night to provide good treatment and good health to the public. God is watching and will serve justice to all. I pray for Satyendra Jain's speedy recovery. May God give him the strength to fight against these adverse circumstances," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

A senior jail official said that around 6 am on Thursday, undertrial prisoner Satyendar Jain slipped in the bathroom of MI room of the hospital of central jail number-7, where he was kept under observation for general weakness.

He was examined by doctors and his vitals were found normal. Jain was referred to the DDU Hospital as he complained of pain in his back, left leg and shoulder, the official said.

On Monday, Jain was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital as he was feeling unwell.