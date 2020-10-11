Aarey Vs Metro-3: Here's How Thackeray Saved Mumbai's 'lungs', Incurring Loss Worth Crores

In a 'green' victory, CM Uddhav Thackeray announced on Sunday that the planned Aarey Metro car shed will be relocated from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg in Mumbai. This decision which has been hailed by environmentalists, completes the entire issue to full circle. The Metro depot which was sanctioned in 2015, was finally started in 2019 and has now come back to ground zero - finalising the site - Kanjurmarg, albeit incurring massive losses to the 6-year-long project.
In big decision, Aarey Metro car shed to be moved to Mumbai's Kanjurmarg, says CM Uddhav
Meanwhile, then-CM Fadnavis had directed the MMRDA to consider constructing the Metro depot at Kanjurmarg or Kalina, instead of Aarey. While MMRDA maintained that the proposed depot could not be built at Mumbai University land in Kalina because the available area was too small, the design was revised to reduce the area of the proposed depot.
Amid protests by green activists, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) resumed construction of ramps at Aarey site, maintaining the stay was applicable on the metro line. Due to heavy backlash, including Shiv Sena corporators, MLAs and Thackerays - Aaditya & Uddhav, MMRCL stopped construction, cordoned off the area, and removed all machinery. Then-CM Fadnavis was firm on resuming construction, assuring reduction in the number of trees felled and their transplantation.
Maharashtra govt reserves 600 acres of Mumbai's Aarey land as forest; 'first in any metro'
Subsequently, the Bombay High Court rejected a fresh plea of activists seeking a stay on tree cutting at Aarey, granting judicial custody of the 29 Aarey protestors. They were then granted bail later. Three days later- on October 7, the Supreme Court put an interim stay on the felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey to set up Metro car shed, asking the government to maintain status-quo after an appeal by students.
Meanwhile, the state government's MMRCL had informed stated that as on date 2,141 trees have been felled after receiving permission for 2185 trees to be felled. It added that honouring the Court's decision no more trees will be felled and had stopped construction temporarily. MMRCL has already planted 23,846 trees and additionally distributed 25,000 saplings as part of its green initiatives, stated an MMRCL spokesperson.
BIG: CM Uddhav halts Aarey metro car-shed construction & tree-felling till 'next decision'
Finally on September 11, Thackeray announced that the planned Aarey Metro car shed will be relocated from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg in Mumbai. He also said that his government has withdrawn cases registered against people who were protesting against the proposed metro car shed in Aarey. Thackeray has claimed that the project will be shifted to government land in Kanjurmarg and no cost will be incurred for the purpose, assuring that the Rs 100 crores expenditure incurred till date 'will not go to waste'.
In wake of govt report, Fadnavis recalls 'wider public interest' in Aarey tree felling
The Mumbai Metro 3 project comprising of 33.5 km underground corridor running along the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ route will have 27 stations out of which 26 will be underground. At present, nearly 78% of the tunnelling work has been completed. With the shift of the car shed, the Metro project has incurred heavy losses. In 2015, the project was worth Rs 23,000 crore, but with the stay in construction still imposed at Aarey, experts estimate that MMRCL will incur a loss of Rs 4.2 crore, every day it is delayed.
Moreover, ex-CM Fadnavis has stated that the proposed marshy land where the Thackeray government has proposed to build the car shed has a stay order on it ordered by the Bombay High Court. The area which was worth Rs 2500 crores in 2015, will approximately take over two years to stabilize. Fadnavis estimates that the prolonged stay in construction at Aarey, the shifting of car shed will add to an additional loss of Rs 1300 crores apart from the expenses to build the new car shed - which will surmount to Rs 4000 crores.