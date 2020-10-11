Aarey Vs Metro-3: Here's How Thackeray Saved Mumbai's 'lungs', Incurring Loss Worth Crores

In a 'green' victory, CM Uddhav Thackeray announced on Sunday that the planned Aarey Metro car shed will be relocated from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg in Mumbai. This decision which has been hailed by environmentalists, completes the entire issue to full circle. The Metro depot which was sanctioned in 2015, was finally started in 2019 and has now come back to ground zero - finalising the site - Kanjurmarg, albeit incurring massive losses to the 6-year-long project.

Here is the timeline of the case:

2015: After Union cabinet clearance, Metro Line 3's project was sanctioned in 2014 with bids being held. The Devendra Fadnavis government announced plans to construct a metro depot in 81-acre plot of land in Aarey Colony, which would result in the felling of 2000 trees. In response, Environmental groups Vanashakti and Aarey Conservation Group (ACG) filed a petition with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeking Aarey forest as a 'protected area'.

2016: NGT bench passed an interim order staying all construction activities in Aarey colony. Meanwhile, the Union environment ministry issued a notification excluding 165 hectares if Aarey from the 'eco-sensitive' zone to allow construction of Line 3.

2017: Following the stay on construction, NGT exempted MMRC to construct a casting yard on a 3-hectare plot of land owned by the Maharashtra government in Aarey. The stay on construction continued.

Meanwhile, then-CM Fadnavis had directed the MMRDA to consider constructing the Metro depot at Kanjurmarg or Kalina, instead of Aarey. While MMRDA maintained that the proposed depot could not be built at Mumbai University land in Kalina because the available area was too small, the design was revised to reduce the area of the proposed depot.

Amid protests by green activists, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) resumed construction of ramps at Aarey site, maintaining the stay was applicable on the metro line. Due to heavy backlash, including Shiv Sena corporators, MLAs and Thackerays - Aaditya & Uddhav, MMRCL stopped construction, cordoned off the area, and removed all machinery. Then-CM Fadnavis was firm on resuming construction, assuring reduction in the number of trees felled and their transplantation.

Maharashtra govt reserves 600 acres of Mumbai's Aarey land as forest; 'first in any metro'

April 2019: Supreme Court rejected a petition filed the NGO - Aarey Conservation Group, seeking an alternative site to construct the depot - upholding MMRCL's observations.

October 2019: The Bombay High Court dismissed all petitions challenging the action of the Tree Authority of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in allowing the MMRCL to cut down 2,656 trees in the area. Immediately on 4 October night, , the protest against the mass tree-cutting of trees in the Aarey area took an ugly turn when authorities from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) allegedly started cutting trees in the area. Police imposed Section 144 near the metro-rail project site on Saturday morning and arrested 29 protestors booking them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for disturbing public order and obstructing government officials from performing their duties.

Subsequently, the Bombay High Court rejected a fresh plea of activists seeking a stay on tree cutting at Aarey, granting judicial custody of the 29 Aarey protestors. They were then granted bail later. Three days later- on October 7, the Supreme Court put an interim stay on the felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey to set up Metro car shed, asking the government to maintain status-quo after an appeal by students.

Meanwhile, the state government's MMRCL had informed stated that as on date 2,141 trees have been felled after receiving permission for 2185 trees to be felled. It added that honouring the Court's decision no more trees will be felled and had stopped construction temporarily. MMRCL has already planted 23,846 trees and additionally distributed 25,000 saplings as part of its green initiatives, stated an MMRCL spokesperson.

BIG: CM Uddhav halts Aarey metro car-shed construction & tree-felling till 'next decision'

November 2019: On taking oath as Maharashtra CM, Uddhav Thackeray announced that no more trees will be felled in the Aarey colony and said that construction will commence only after a thorough investigation is conducted on the project and a decision is taken.

January 2020: A four-member committee appointed by Thackeray - headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Manoj Saunik recommended the lifting of the stay on the construction work of the Metro Rail car shed in Aarey. It also stated that no viable alternative was found to Aarey to build the car shed other than Aarey forest. It had considered a marshy land at Kanjurmarg where a car shed for another Metro line (Jogeshwari-Lokhandwala-Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg) has been proposed and another site just outside the Aarey land (Sariput Nagar) at Jogeshwari, as per reports.

September 2020: Thackeray announced 600 acres of Aarey land near Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in suburban Mumbai as a 'forest', excluding constructions of all types of roads, slums, Adivasi pockets and government facilities. Rehabilitation of slums within the area would be expedited. This has now been revised to 800 acres.

Finally on September 11, Thackeray announced that the planned Aarey Metro car shed will be relocated from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg in Mumbai. He also said that his government has withdrawn cases registered against people who were protesting against the proposed metro car shed in Aarey. Thackeray has claimed that the project will be shifted to government land in Kanjurmarg and no cost will be incurred for the purpose, assuring that the Rs 100 crores expenditure incurred till date 'will not go to waste'.

Metro project cost and losses

The Mumbai Metro 3 project comprising of 33.5 km underground corridor running along the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ route will have 27 stations out of which 26 will be underground. At present, nearly 78% of the tunnelling work has been completed. With the shift of the car shed, the Metro project has incurred heavy losses. In 2015, the project was worth Rs 23,000 crore, but with the stay in construction still imposed at Aarey, experts estimate that MMRCL will incur a loss of Rs 4.2 crore, every day it is delayed.

Moreover, ex-CM Fadnavis has stated that the proposed marshy land where the Thackeray government has proposed to build the car shed has a stay order on it ordered by the Bombay High Court. The area which was worth Rs 2500 crores in 2015, will approximately take over two years to stabilize. Fadnavis estimates that the prolonged stay in construction at Aarey, the shifting of car shed will add to an additional loss of Rs 1300 crores apart from the expenses to build the new car shed - which will surmount to Rs 4000 crores.