Aarogya Setu App Now Includes One-stop CoWIN Dashboard For All COVID-19 Vaccine Info

The Aarogya Setu App has included a new CoWIN dashboard where citizens can find information and certificates related to the vaccination drive. The government has informed that if a person has received at least one dosage, the app can provide the vaccination certificate with all the relevant details.

Need information on COVID19 Vaccination. COWIN details are live on Aarogya Setu. Access Vaccination Information, view COWIN Dashboard and download your Vaccination Certificates if you have recd at least one dose of COVID19 Vaccination.@GoI_MeitY @NITIAayog @NICMeity — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) February 7, 2021

The Union government had earlier announced that it would launch the CoWIN app that will allow citizens to register for the COVID-19 vaccine and all the related information. However, currently, the CoWIN app is restricted to government officials through which they are monitoring the COVID-19 vaccination drive of frontline and healthcare workers.

Over 54 Lakh People Vaccinated So Far

More than 54 lakh people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. Of the 54,16,849 beneficiaries inoculated, the highest number of people were vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh at 6,73,542, followed by Maharashtra at 4,34,943, Rajasthan at 4,14,422, and Karnataka at 3,60,592. In a statement, the health ministry said India is the fastest country to reach the 50 lakh-mark in COVID-19 vaccination in 21 days

"In the last 24 hours, 4,57,404 people were vaccinated across 10,502 sessions. A total of 1,06,303 sessions have been conducted so far. It includes 3,01,537 healthcare workers and 1,55,867 frontline workers," the ministry said.

It said a total of 20 crores (20,06,72,589) tests have been conducted till now. About 83.3 percent of the new cases are observed to be concentrated in six states/union territories of Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka. The total number of COVID-19 cases mounted to 1,08,14,304 and the death toll climbed to 1,54,918. A total of 95 fatalities were reported in a span of 24 hours in the country, data updated at 8 am showed.

