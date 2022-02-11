Aarogya Setu Users Can Now Generate Ayushman Bharat Health Account Number On App: NHA

The National Health Authority (NHA) on Friday announced the integration of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission with the Aarogya Setu app. The integration seeks to enable Aarogya Setu users to avail the benefits of the government’s health mission anywhere with ease.

Now, an Aarogya Setu app user can generate its14 digits unique ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) number through the app and use it to avail benefits of Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Existing ABHA users can log in through the app and beneficiaries’ existing medical records -previous prescriptions, lab test reports and other health-related data will be made available on the app if uploaded earlier. New users can upload fresh data and can share these records with registered health professionals and health service providers.

21.4 crore Aarogya Setu eligible to create an ABH account

As per the government’s data, over 21.4 crore Aarogya Setu users will now be able to create the 14-digit unique ABHA numbers from the app. There are over 16 crore existing beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Health Mission who have created their digital accounts.

Speaking on the development, Dr R S Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA) said: "Aarogya Setu has played a pivotal role amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This has resulted in a wide usage of mobile application. As vaccination helps us fight this pandemic, it was essential to repurpose this widely used digital public good. With the integration of Aarogya Setu with ABDM, we will now be able to make the benefits of ABDM available to the users of Aarogya Setu and enable them to join the digital health ecosystem, with their due consent. Creation of ABHA is the start, and we would soon roll out the functionality to view your digital health records as well."

Ayushman Bharat Health Mission

The Ayushman Bharat Health Mission was earlier announced by PM Modi as an addition to the National Health Mission. The scheme is expected to provide support to 17,788 rural Health and Wellness Centres in 10 ‘high focus’ states and establish 11,024 urban Health and Wellness Centres as it aims to strengthen the critical healthcare network across the country. The mission is one of the largest pan-India schemes that will now work in addition to the National Health Mission.

Aarogya Setu App

Aarogya Setu mobile application was introduced by the Central government to assist the health authorities with contact tracing. The app helped in curbing the spread of the coronavirus. It is a Bluetooth and GPS-based system that allows the users to keep themselves and the government updated by providing their live health information so that the app could alert the user if they come in contact with a person who was tested positive for COVID-19. One can also book vaccination slots and seek treatment through the government’s app.