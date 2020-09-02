AASU Holds Torch Rally To Protest Against CAA In Dibrugarh As Protest Returns In Assam

All Assam Students' Union (AASU) held a torch rally on Tuesday September 1, to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Dibrugarh.

Last month the student body took out a massive motorcycle rally in Dibrugarh, the home town of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, to protest the Centre’s decision to include Assam within the ambit of the Act claiming that it violates one of the primary clauses of the Assam Accord.

The bike rally comprised hundreds of AASU members who began the protest march from the Chowkidingee area and passed through the major roads before stopping in front of the chief minister’s house in Lakhi Nagar area to raise slogans against the CAA.

The protests, which broke out in early December last year in major parts of the state, were suspended due to the restrictions imposed to curb the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The NRC-NPR-CAA link & nationwide protests

After the passing of the CAA by the Parliament, violent and peaceful protests were witnessed across the nation. The protests against CAA which began in Assam and later spread to Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Bihar, Karnataka, Delhi, and Maharashtra. During the protests thousands were detained by the police throughout the country and at least 27 people died prior to the Delhi riots. Several universities including Jamia Millia, Aligarh, Madras University witnessed clashes between police and students which resulted in alleged lathi-charging, rubber pellet and tear gas action by police and vandalism by protestors. All protests ground to a halt after the Delhi riots in February that killed 53.

As the BJP has maintained that NRC, CAA and NPR were not linked, opponents have considered it an attempt to disenfranchise minorities. The BJP that had pushed for a nationwide NRC in their electoral campaigns has now rejected it with PM Modi stating that there were no talks of a nationwide NRC in parliament. Currently, the NPR process too has been stalled due to COVID-19 lockdown.

The NPR is an identity database maintained of all the usual residents of the country and is prepared at the local, sub-District, District, State and National level under provisions of the Citizenship Act 1955. It was first prepared in 2010 and updated in 2015. Any citizen who has resided in a local area for the past 6 months or more, or intends to do the same has to mandatorily register in the NPR.

Meanwhile, the CAA amends the previous Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship. This Act has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

