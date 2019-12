Assam police detained All Assam Students' Union (AASU) Advisor Dr Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, General Secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi and over 1,000 protesters in Guwahati while they took out a protest rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. A 3-day satyagraha was staged outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Guwahati, Assam.Thousands of members and workers of AASU and 30 other indigenous organizations, artists, cultural activists of the state had gathered at Latasil ground.