AASU Threatens Mass Protests If PM Modi Attends Khelo India's Inauguration

With nationwide agitation over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), The All Assam Students Union (AASU), on Sunday warned of mass protests if Prime Minister Narendra Modi came on January 10 to declare open the 'Khelo India' Games. The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games is slated to be held from January 10 to January 22.

The Prime Minister is likely to come for the Khelo India inauguration. This would also be his first visit to the eastern state after it has seen volatile protests post the newly amended law was passed in the Parliament. AASU President Dipanka Kumar Nath apprised the media about organization keeping a watch on Khelo India games as also the January 5 T20 international match between India and Sri Lanka but refused to elaborate despite persistent queries.

"If the Prime Minister comes, there will be massive protests," said Nath, saying the details of the agitation would be shared once Modi''s trip was confirmed.

Nath reiterated the fact that even though the government is saying that people benefiting from CAA will be negligible, they want to make one thing clear that they will not accept anything that goes against the spirit of Assam Accord. As per sources, Nath alleged BJP of destroying the indigenous fabric of Assam.

Anti-CAA Protests Continue In Assam

Thousands of people hit the streets of Assam on Sunday decrying the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and vowing to continue with the protests till the law is withdrawn. The opposition Congress, which kicked off a 800-km 'Padyatra' from Sadiya to Dhubri on December 22, reached Golaghat with thousands of people participating in it.

