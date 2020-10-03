Aatmanirbhar Bharat: E-Marketplace for tribal sellers launched under TRIFED initiative

An E-Marketplace for handicraft and organic products has been launched under a TRIFED initiative in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda virtually launched the e-market called Tribes India E-Marketplace. The Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh was also present at the occasion. This TRIFED initiative will allow tribal businesses from across the country to showcase their handicraft and other products and market them directly.

TRIFED's E-Marketplace launch

Minister Arjun Munda announced, TRIFED and Tribes India's collaboration with Amazon in the Seller Flex programme, during the event. On this occasion, Arjun Munda inaugurated Tribes India's 123rd and 124th branch in Rishikesh and Kolkata as well as a line of new tribal products from Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. A 100% natural honey collected by Santhal tribals from Jharkhand's Pakur named Pakur Honey was launched at the event, among several other TRIFED initiatives that are focused on supporting the tribal communities.

Speaking on the occasion Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said that TRIFED is aiming to bring on board about 5 lakh tribal producers, from across the country, to source various kinds of handicraft and handloom products as well as natural food products. He added that this new initiative will allow the tribal forest dweller and artisans to connect with the national and international markets to showcase their produce and handicraft. According to the Minister, this will enable them to earn and ensure their own welfare and will also be a stepping stone towards development.

'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Narendra Modi expressed his desire and vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. PM Modi hopes to make India a self-reliant country. His dream is to make India a more important part of the global economy for which he has been promoting the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign.

PM Modi's campaign focuses on the economic sector as well as the infrastructure. Narendra Modi has offered several economic packages and schemes and taken decisions to empower the people of the nation to boost growth in the nation. The aim of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign is not to cut off from the rest of the world but rather to make India self-reliant in such a way that it boost FDI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also encouraged the citizens to be 'Vocal for Local' and invest in homegrown brands and products in order to boost the local businesses and empower Indian artisans. Since the COVID-19 lockdown, India's PPE industry has grown rapidly and has made India self-reliant under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. India now has the second-largest PPE industry, after China, worth Rs. 7000 crores.

