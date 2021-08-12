Aatmanirbhar Narishakti Se Samvad: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Efforts By Women SHG Members

In a bid to empower women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday participated in a brief interactive session called "Aatmanirbhar Narishakti se Samvad" where he virtually interacted with women Self Help Group (SHG) members and community resource people. The program was a part of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM). During the interaction, PM Modi lauded the SHG members and said "women's power can bring any change if they are determined." He also extended financial assistance to over 4 lakh SHGs.

स्वयं सहायता समूह और दीन दयाल अंत्योदय योजना आज ग्रामीण भारत में एक नई क्रांति ला रही है। इस क्रांति की मशाल महिला सेल्फ हेल्प समूहों ने संभाल रखी है।



पिछले 6-7 सालों के दौरान इन समूहों में तीन गुना से अधिक बढ़ोतरी हुई है और तीन गुना अधिक बहनों की भागीदारी सुनिश्चित हुई है। pic.twitter.com/ACqfJ3gIBm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2021

At today's Atamanirbhar Narishakti se Samvad event, PM Modi appreciated the efforts of all the women SHG members who had gained success in different walks of life. Women from different backgrounds, caste, cultures, and states participated in the program and shared their success stories. While speaking to an SHG member from Madhya Pradesh named Champa Singh, PM Modi said her story proves the fact that "When a woman is empowered, not just her family is empowered, but also society and the country develops with her". He also suggested Champa Singh take the initiative to start an online campaign on organic farming.

मध्य प्रदेश के अनूपपुर की चंपा सिंह जी ने यह दिखा दिया है कि जब नारी सशक्त होती है तो परिवार ही नहीं, पूरा समाज और देश भी सशक्त होता है। कृषि सखी के रूप में उनका अनुभव हजारों महिलाओं को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के काम आ रहा है। pic.twitter.com/EUDHH6AALK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2021

Notably, PM Modi in the meeting confirmed that the government will also release a fund worth Rs 1,625 crore to support and strengthen over 4 lakh SHG members. Under the Prime Minister's Formalisation of the Micro Food Processing Enterprise (PMFME) scheme, approximately Rs 25 crore will be released as seed money for 7500 SHG members. Approximately Rs 4.13 crore as funds for 75 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) will also be released for women SHG members to promote PMFME Mission.

The PMO will also provide long-term support to diversify the livelihoods of SHG members and underprivileged groups to improve their income and standard of life. Currently, various missions are being implemented and scaled by SHG women, as they are trained as community resource people. Several Ministers from the cabinet were also present at the event, including the Central Minister for rural development Giriraj Singh, Union Minister for food processing industries Pashupati Kumar Paras, Ministers of state-rural development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Faggan Singh Kulaste, among others.



IMAGE: PTI

(With ANI Inputs)