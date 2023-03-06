Aatmanirbhar Strike At Arabian Sea: Why Brahmos Missile Launch Is Significant

In another boost for the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, the Indian Navy on March 5, Saturday successfully carried out a precision strike test in the Arabian Sea. An Indian naval ship fired the BrahMos missile armed with the indigenous seeker and booster designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The missile test was carried out by a Kolkata class-guided missile destroyer warship.

What is BrahMos?

The BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 mach, almost three times the speed of sound. This missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of the sound. The anti-ship version of the supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired jointly by the Indian Navy and the Andaman and Nicobar Command in April 2022. A cruise missile that can be fired from land, sea and air, is said to be the fastest anti-ship cruise missile.

The BrahMos missile can hit ship, land and air-based targets and radar stations. It has a low radar cross-section, making it difficult to detect and intercept. It is powered by a solid-fuel rocket motor and uses an inertial guidance system with terminal active homing. It is also equipped with advanced features like stealth technology, digital scene matching, and area correlation, which enables it to navigate complex terrain with great precision.

How India is sending BrahMos to the world

In 2016, India became a member of MTCR (Missile Technology Control Regime). India has also started exporting BrahMos missiles. In January 2022, India sealed a USD 375 million deal with the Philippines for supplying three batteries for the missile. Its propulsion is based on the Russian missile, and missile guidance has been developed by BrahMos Aerospace. The missile is expected to reach a total order of USD 13 billion.

The India-made seeker and booster

The missile is equipped with Indigenous seeker and booster. It is developed by DRDO. It is one of the world's most powerful missiles which is developed in a joint venture between India's DRDO and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya and together they have formed the Brahmos Aerospace. The name of this missile comes from the Brahmaputra river of India and Russia's Moskova river. Together they form the Brahmos missile sysytem.

The seeker on the missile system will perform an onboard target sensing for the flight guidance. Its ultimate purpose is to bring the intercepting missile warhead within a lethal radius of the target. Missile booster is a solid rocket booster which is used by many missiles around the world. It is attached to the first stage of the missile. Boosters can be solid or liquid propellant.