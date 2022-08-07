‘Aatmanirbharta In Defence’: In A First, US Navy Ship Arrives In India For Repair

In a strategic boost to the India-United States relationship and ‘Make in India’ initiative, US Navy Ship (USNS) Charles Drew on August 7 reached Kattupalli in Chennai for getting repaired. It is important to note that this is the first-ever repair of a US Navy ship in the country, opening major opportunities for our shipyards in the global ship repairing market. The US Navy Ship will be kept at the Kattupalli shipyard from August 7 to 17 and all repairs would be completed within these days.

In an official statement, the Union Defence Ministry informed, "In a boost to ‘Make in India’ & ‘Aatmanirbharta in Defence’ & adding a new dimension to the burgeoning Indo-US strategic partnership, US Navy Ship (USNS) Charles Drew arrived at L&T’s Shipyard at Kattupalli, Chennai on Aug 7 for undertaking repairs & allied services.''

"This is the first ever repair of a US Navy ship in India. The US Navy had awarded a contract to L&T’s Shipyard at Kattupalli for undertaking maintenance of the ship. The event signifies the capabilities of Indian shipyards in the global ship repairing market," the Ministry of Defence added.

By using advanced maritime technology platforms, Indian shipyards offer wide-ranging and cost-effective ship repair and maintenance services.

Calling this event a significant one for India, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said, ''We are indeed pleased to welcome US Naval Ship USNS Charles Drew to India, for making her voyage ready. India’s initiative also assumes special significance in furthering the strategic partnership between India and US. It marks the beginning of a new chapter for deeper engagements.''

On the other hand, Defence Attaché at the US Embassy at New Delhi Rear Admiral Michael Baker said, ''Our shipping industries positively contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific by partnering to deliver effective, efficient, and economical repair of military vessels.''

(With PTI Inputs)

Image: AP/Representative