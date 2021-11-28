Abducted girl rescued in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 28 (PTI) A minor girl, who was allegedly abducted a week ago, was rescued by police on Sunday and sent to a child welfare centre here, according to an official statement.

A search operation was launched after the family of the girl lodged her missing complaint at Jhajjar Kotli police station on November 21, police said in a statement here.

After a hectic search over the past week, the police said the girl was finally rescued from the city and subsequently sent to Child Welfare Centre Trikuta Nagar after completion of all formalities.

Further investigation in the case is on, the police said. PTI TAS CK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)