Abdullahs Present NC's 'J&K Report Card' To Amit Shah, Say It's Centre's Turn Now

After Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) chief Farooq Abdullah shared a 'report card' in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's open challenge, the JKNC vice president Omar Abdullah has now come out in his party's defence and detailed an account of the development that took place during the years his party was in power in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharing the list of development and milestones under the JKNC governments, the former J&K Chief Minister further asked Shah to share the achievements of the Centre in the last three years of its rule in J&K.

In his detailed reply to the Home Minister, Abdullah said, "He (Amit Shah) was trying to suggest that nothing had been achieved during NC's tenure and that the party had wasted away its time in office with nothing to show. I don’t wish to get sidetracked by some of the other things that were said about guns and stones."

"Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed eras of development, ushering its people into political, economic and social empowerment. Despite decades of turmoil, the erstwhile state rose to the top among Indian states in terms of major development indices. The list could be broader, more exhaustive," he added.

Here's the list of achievements the NC has claimed under its government in J&K from 1947 to 2014:

Amit Shah's open challenge to NC

Giving a roaring speech in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramullah on Wednesday Amit Shah castigated the Gupkar alliance and dared them to present a report about the development works done during their regime. Following his open challenge, Omar Abdullah accepted it and sought some time to present the works done by his party during the years.

Shah while addressing the rally also contrasted the governance model of PM Modi to that of the Gupkar Alliance. Hailing the development work done by the Prime Minister and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, he stated that democracy in J&K was earlier limited to three families, 87 MLAs, and six MPs. "Modi Ji has done the work of extending democracy to 30,000 persons," he added.