Abha Singh On Nirbhaya: 'The SC Needs To Get A Time Frame For Such Rape And Murder Cases'

Ahead of the Supreme Court’s hearing on Nirbhaya convict’s mercy plea, Advocate Abha Singh on Wednesday, December 18, expressed anguish over delay in the convict's sentence. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Singh stated that the Supreme Court must fix a time frame for such rape and murder cases so that justice is served on time. She also mentioned that the live telecast of the convicts hanging is a must to bring back the missing fear factor among people.

Speaking to Republic TV Abha Singh said, "It has been almost more than seven years when Nirbhaya was brutally raped and she died due to the injuries. Now one of the convicts have gone with a review petition which should be rejected by the SC. The court needs to get in a time frame whereby these things should be decided in. When you talk about fast track court there is delay in investigation and all these curative, mercy and review petitions."

"We need to streamline and ensure that justice is heated out in a time span of a year maximum. Although you have Telangana where the Disha Act implemented says 21 days, but we need to maintain a balance and we need to ensure that it must have been delayed. We talk about the human rights of therapists, but what about the human rights of these girls these parents who have lost their children. I think its time that some judicial reform is brought in in cases of rape and murder. Because when the death penalty is given for rape it has now been seen that the victims are burnt to destroy evidence, " she added.

Further talking on the character assassination of the victim done by accused in the court she said, "This character assassination and trying to blow up the victim into parts is really reprehensible. Talking about minutes and hours it becomes a playground for lawyers and that is why it is required that it should be in camera. Such sensitive issue must not come out. How traumatic it would be for a mother to come to know what happened to her daughter and now these accused come up and put their points by their lawyer and SC delaying the case by two years that itself needs to be talked about. The SC must accept that the case was delayed unnecessarily and a time frame is a must for death penalty. The death penalty must be implemented with in three moths otherwise the deterrent factor totally fails. And the campaign saying there must be a live telecast of hanging it is because the fear factor is not there."

On Tuesday, a new judge bench was set up to hear the review petition. This bench consists of three judges including Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna headed by R Banumathi. This comes after Cheif Justice of India, Sharad Arvind Bobde recused himself from the hearing of Nirbhaya convict's plea as he noticed that Advocate Arjun Bobde, who is related to the CJI had represented the victim earlier. The hearing on review petition is underway.

The Nirbhaya case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16 in 2012 in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed death sentence by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014.

The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017. In July 2018, the SC rejected the review pleas filed by the three convicts for a re-examination of its 2017 judgment. The Tihar jail administration had issued a notice to the convicts on October 31 this year reminding them about the mercy petition being their last option after exhausting all other legal options. Thereafter, both the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Delhi government recommended rejection of the mercy plea after which it was forwarded to President Ram Nath Kovind.

