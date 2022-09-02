Abhishek Banerjee Attacks Post ED Grilling In Coal Scam, Says 'this Is Home Minister Scam'

'Not going to bow down,' said Trinamool Congress' General Secretary and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee after being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday. Embroiled in the coal scam, this was the third time Abhishek was summoned by the ED. The 34-year-old reached the Central agency's office at GO Complex in Salt Lake near Kolkata at around 11 a.m., and after over six and a half hours, left around 5:45 p.m.

Addressing the media thereafter, he exuded hope that the 'truth will prevail'. "Trinamool Congress will NOT be cowed down, your threats & theatrics mean nothing," he further said, throwing light on how he was not the only one from TMC who was under the scanner, with Anubrata Mondol jailed in connection with the cattle scam, and Partha Chatterjee in connection with the SSC Recruitment scam.

#LIVE | Abhishek Banerjee's questioning ends; says 'will cooperate with investigation, have given a written statement'. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/fyBXoahycc pic.twitter.com/MgKXLHDgpU — Republic (@republic) September 2, 2022

'This is not the coal scam or cattle scam'

Coming down heavily on the Central government, Abhishek said, "This is NOT a coal scam or a cattle scam, this is the Home Minister Scam! Who protects these institutions? Who is responsible for what goes on within our borders? No one but the HOME MINISTER."

The TMC General Secretary further went on to remind Amit Shah of his duties, which included fixing the law and order situation and said, "Instead of treating ED & CBI as Puppets of BJP, he should focus on his job...Would do the country a world of good."

Mamata Banerjee's nephew also called the Home Minister 'the biggest Pappu' and warned him against name-calling.

"His numerous failures have earned him this title and instead of calling other people names, he should focus on his track record; he should focus on working, and delivering the tasks at hand," he further said.

'Will not sell my spine to anyone'

Banerjee further said that he will not 'sell his spine to anybody', and expressed his firm belief that the voices of dissent will only 'grow louder and clearer'. "I have utmost faith in a certain section of the Judiciary, not all of it. Someone has to bell the cat. I believe Justice will prevail when the day comes," he further said.

#LIVE | Abhishek Banerjee attacks Centre, says 'will not bow down' after ED questioning ends in connection with coal scam. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/fyBXoahycc pic.twitter.com/MRdkulmNAF — Republic (@republic) September 2, 2022

West Bengal coal scam

Based on an FIR lodged by CBI in November 2020 which alleged a multi-crore coal pilferage scam related to Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in West Bengal's Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol, the ED registered a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Local coal operator Anup Majhi is believed to be the prime suspect in the case. So far, the Central agency has arrested TMC youth wing leader Vinay Mishra's brother Vikas Mishra and Bankura police station's former Inspector in-charge Ashok Kumar Mishra.

The ED has claimed that Majhi was running an illegal coal mining business smoothly by managing senior functionaries of a political party in West Bengal. Contending that Vinay Mishra is very close to Abhishek Banerjee, the central agency alleged that Majhi assisted in transferring substantial funds derived from the proceeds of crime to the Diamond Harbour MP’s wife and sister-in-law in London and Thailand. While Banerjee has been accused of being a beneficiary of funds obtained from the illegal coal mining business, he has denied all charges.