Abhishek Banerjee's Wife Rujira Stopped From Boarding Flight To Dubai

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee was stopped by immigration authorities at the Kolkata airport on Monday (June 5). The wife of the TMC leader was flying to Dubai with her children from Dumdum airport when she was stopped from boarding the flight by immigration officers. Notably, Rujira had a look-out circular issued in her name from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The circular forbids her from flying to any foreign country.

The Trinamool Congress has alleged political vendetta and claimed the Centre is misusing its agencies. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh reacted to the incident, saying, "People associated with our party are still being harassed, not politically but in other ways."

Why was Rujira Banerjee stopped at the Kolkata airport?

Rujira Banerjee has been named in a coal scam case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate. The central agency had issued a look out circular against Rujira in connection with alleged multi-crore West Bengal coal scam case. Earlier, Rujira was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the case.

She was first questioned by the CBI in February 2021 for nearly four hours at her residence ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections and was again questioned by the CBI at her Kolkata house last year in June.

No political vendetta attached to this case, says BJP

BJP spokesperson Priyanka Tibrewal said there is no political vendetta. Rujira Banerjee already has a lookout notice against her, and how can she leave the country when she already has a LOC against her name? She went on to say that the TMC party is trying to politicise the matter.

"She is being investigated; she has been accused of a crime, and a person with such a record cannot leave the country at any cost," said the Bengal BJP spokesperson.