Abhishek Manu Singhvi Calls CAA 'unconstitutional', Clarifies Congress' Stand

Senior Congress leader and advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Wednesday, December 18, said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is 'unconstitutional'. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, the Congress leader clarified its party's stand over the Act. He said, "We have challenged the Act on three major grounds. It is unconstitutional. It is against the agreements signed by the government and is in violation of the Tripura and Assam accord." The Supreme Court heard the petitions of Congress and erstwhile Maharaja of Tripura against CAA.

Congress' stand on CAA

While addressing the press conference, Singhvi stated that his party's grounds of the petition against CAA is 'Strong'. He further stated that there is "anger, fear and mistrust among the people and the Centre is responsible for creating such an atmosphere among them."

He further added, "A notice was issued asking why the petitions should not be allowed. On Jan 22, if they do not show sufficient and proper cause, stay will be granted on the Act."

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

Congress workers arrested in Assam

The Director-General of Police (DGP) of Assam, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Tuesday revealed that during the probe into the violence in the state, some of the Congress workers have been booked. However, he refrained from naming the people. He said that the conspirators will not be named as of now because the probe is still going on. However, the DGP stated that the Police have acquired all the evidence to further analyze the matter.

Nationwide protests against CAA

Currently, violent protests have been erupting across Assam, West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh with university students being lathi-charged by the Delhi police after buses were burnt on Sunday. Protests have spread to more places like Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pondicherry, Patna in solidarity with the students of the Jamia Millia University. The university has condemned the attack and declared holidays after over 50 students were detained by police during the protests on Saturday. Along with it, the internet services have also been suspended across several states in the nation.

