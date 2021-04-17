Abhishek Manu Singhvi Speaks On Academic Life, Recalls Competing With Justice Chandrachud

In the latest episode of ‘Legal Eagle' with Republic Media Network's Executive Editor - Law & Governance Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj, Senior Advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi threw light on his college days at St. Stephen's with Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud. A topper by habit and hard work, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, during the interview, recalled leaving behind Justice Chandrachud in the first year and 'constructively competing' with him for the next two years till Justice Chandrachud finally beat him and became the University topper and he settled for the fourth rank.

"Our two sections in St. Stephen's were all toppers and in that, I came third in the first year, and I must add that I beat Justice Chandrachud who was a top-class student. In the next two years, Justice Chandrachud did extremely well and he ultimately topped the interview and I came forth, but we were all very close friends and in a constructive way competitive," said Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

'No other work of a comparative perspective'

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who completed his PhD from Cambridge in three years, a feat impossible for most to achieve, talked about how he received opposition from no one but his father. Elaborating on the same, he said, "My father, who is an LLM Harvard PhD Cornell, opposed saying how you are wasting time, you got a degree, now start practising."

Pointing on the insecurities that persisted within him at that time, when he had no clue when he would complete his PhD, he went on to say, "My mother who had no relation with law said that once you are doing something, you should complete it and then I stuck to it and I am so glad I did."

Talking about his PhD on 'Emergency Powers' that was published last year, he said, "It's a two-lakh word solid hardcore legal research and even after 30years on that subject, you will be astonished that there is no other work of a comparative perspective."