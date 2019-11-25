Abhishek Singhvi Accuses; Calls Horse-trading BJP's Biggest Contribution To Politics

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi has accused the BJP of horse-trading of MLAs. Pointing towards the current political scenario in Maharashtra, Singhvi took to Twitter on Monday and said horse-trading has been called as "management" since 2014 and called PM Modi and Amit Shah "its masters". He also said that horse-trading is "perhaps their biggest contribution to Indian politics."

Amit Shah defends BJP

Earlier in the day, BJP National President Amit Shah in the Parliament slammed the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance, over horse-trading accusations being made against the BJP. The BJP National President slamming the NCP-Cong-Sena alliance said to reporters in Parliament, "Who are they to talk about horse-trading, they bought the whole stable". Amit Shah further stated, "The allegations against BJP are flimsy and baseless."

Sena-NCP-Congress staked claim

The Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress staked claim to power in Maharashtra on Monday after submitting signatures of support from 162 MLAs to the Governor. The NCP, whose leader Ajit Pawar claims the party is with the BJP, submitted signatures of 51 of its 54 MLAs. The three parties claim the support of enough MLAs for a majority in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly. The Shiv Sena submitted the signatures of 63 MLAs (including independents), the Congress 44, the NCP 51. The Samajwadi Party also joined the three parties and has submitted signatures of two members.

SC to pronounce verdict on Tuesday

The Supreme Court will give its verdict on Maharashtra government formation on Tuesday, it said while hearing the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress plea against the Governor's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister. The Centre on Monday maintained that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had the support of all 54 NCP MLAs to form a government in Maharashtra and asked the Supreme Court for two to three days to reply to the plea against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision. Singhvi had appeared for the Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP combine in the Apex Court.

