Abhishek Singhvi Calls For Peace In UP As Anti-CAA Protest Death Toll Mounts

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi demanded the Yogi Adityanath government to ensure peace in Uttar Pradesh in the wake of deadly protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). India's largest state has witnessed weeks of violent demonstrations against the the contentious CAA. The statewide imposition of section 144 couldn't deter protesters from taking to the streets and clashing with police forces. The death toll in violence is reported to have climbed to 18.

The violence over #CAA_NRC_Protest taking place in Western UP and the subsequent violence is worrying. We demand from the UP government as well as the people of UP to ensure peace without causing any casualties as well as collateral damage.#Bijnor — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) December 23, 2019

Bijnor was one of the districts in Uttar Pradesh affected by violence by anti-CAA protesters who hurled stones and brickbats at policemen and torched some vehicles. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday made an unscheduled visit to Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh and met families of two persons, killed in the recent violence. Local Congress leaders said she visited the Nahtaur area of the district to meet families of the two persons, who died in the recent violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Anti-CAA protests across India

The BJP government has drawn huge flak from citizens across India against the CAA that fast-tracks citizenship for non-Muslim immigrants from neighbouring Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The government says the law is necessary to provide relief to thousands of people fleeing persecution in those countries because of their faith. Opponents of the law contend that the bill purposely leaves out Muslim immigrants and does not provide relief to those fleeing similar persecution in neighbouring Sri Lanka and Myanmar.

The protests initially began as peaceful mass agitation in Assam after the law as a bill was introduced in Parliament. However, it took a violent turn after the Parliament passed it and the CAB received Presidential assent. Since December 11, nearly 20 people have been reported dead in clashes between protesters and police force across India, the highest toll coming from BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

