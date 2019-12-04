Court Has Taken A Very Nuanced And A Balanced View: Abhishek Singhvi

Senior Congress leader and P Chidambaram's counsel Abhishek Singhvi addressed the media after the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to Chidambaram. He said that it was a nuanced decision and that the party is happy with the decision of the apex court. Chidamabaram was arrested on grounds of alleged money laundering on August 21.

Singhvi said, "It is a very balanced and comprehensive judgement taking into account almost every significant detail has been delivered. In particular, the triple Test has been strongly underlined which has been in favour of the accused by both, the Supreme Court and the High Court. Namely, he is not an absconder, he is not interfering with witnesses. There is no problem in witness action and he is cooperating. No doubt, gravity again has been again underlined but they have added that seven years maximum sentence is a facet to also taking into account in order to look at that. Thus, keeping all these in a balanced matrix, in the melting pot of every factor, the court has taken a very nuanced and a balanced view and granted bail. I thinks it is in favour of human rights and balanced jurisprudence and we, therefore, welcome this judgement."

The Congress party also tweeted about the judgement and said that justice finally prevailed, although the final verdict has not been given yet.

Chidambaram will be released against a number of conditions, which are:

₹2 lakh bond, 2 sureties

cannot contact witness

cannot travel without permission

cannot make press statements regarding case

must make himself available for interrogation

