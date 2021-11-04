Abhishek Singhvi Opines On Centre's Fuel Price Cut; Says BJP Exists 'with, By & For Polls'

Hours after the Centre slashed down the excise duty on fuel prices, Congress on Thursday asserted that the BJP took the decision in view of the poor performance in the by-polls. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the party's national spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said that the BJP existed 'with, by and for the polls'.

The statement of Abhishek Singhvi is in line with that of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who said that the Centre took the decision out of fear, not from the heart. "Vasooli government will get an answer for the loot in the coming elections," she said in her tweet written in Hindi. Assembly polls in 7 states- Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh- are scheduled for 2022.

First take the fuel price from 70 to 110. Then give a 5 Rs reduction after poor performance in election by polls. BJP exists with, for & by the elections. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) November 4, 2021

On Diwali eve, the Centre announced, "On the eve of Diwali, Government of India announces excise duty reduction on petrol and diesel. Excise duty on Petrol and Diesel to be reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from tomorrow."

Is Congress not happy with BJP-led Centre reducing excise duty on fuel?

Earlier in the day, Congress leader KC Venugopal called the Centre's move to reduce excise duty on fuel after exorbitant cumulative increases 'an eyewash'. He accused the Centre of not letting the benefits of low international crude oil prices trickle down to the public, by increasing the excise duty, and added that his party will continue to fight against this 'daylight robbery.'

The Centre on Wednesday announced a reduction in central levies on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 10 per litre, providing major relief to consumers amid spiralling fuel prices. With this, petrol will come down from the current rate of over Rs110 a litre in Delhi to about Rs105. The diesel rate will be reduced from over Rs 98 per litre to about Rs88. The new prices are effective from Thursday - when the country is celebrating Diwali.

Image: Credit-ANI/PTI