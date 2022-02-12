Abhishek Singhvi Recalls 'lighter Moments' With Rahul Bajaj; 'knew Him For Decades'

The demise of Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, former chairman of Bajaj Group at the age of 83, has shaken the country. People are sharing heartfelt posts about the industrialist, honouring him. Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi, who is also a friend of the late industrialist, shared his thoughts and remembered him.

He shared two tweets in honour of Mr Bajaj, stating that he has known Rahul Bajaj for many years and was an old family friend, despite a huge age gap. He further noted that in honour of Rahul's father, his father served as chair of the trust and that he and Rahul experienced many 'lighter moments' in the central hall. He also stated that he had a 30-minute conversation with Rahul a few months ago.

1/2Knew Rahul Bajaj for decades. Old family friends, despite big age diff. My father was chair of trust in memory of Rahul’s father. Together in RS, he & I shared many lighter moments in central hall & at dinner at his house during session. Talked 2him some months ago for 30mins — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) February 12, 2022

'Rahul Bajaj was blunt'

In another tweet, Abhishek stated that Rahul Bajaj was blunt and was never at a loss of words, to put it that way. He further stated that he told him a few months back that his genes HD Travelled to his son whose interview on COVID had been crisp, candid and much admired. He also stated that as a father, Rahul was clearly proud and pleased.

2/2 Never at loss 4words, #RahulBajaj was blunt 2a fault. Few months ago, told him that his genes HD Travelled to his son whose interview on Covid had been crisp, candid & much admired. He was clearly proud & happy as a father. Spoke truth 2power. Created the powerhouse #CII is. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) February 12, 2022

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways also expressed his sorrow at the industrialist's death. He offered his sincere condolences to Rahul Bajaj on Twitter and stated that he was a brilliant entrepreneur, philanthropist, and former chairman of Bajaj Industries. He also stated that for many years, he has had a personal friendship with Padma Bhushan awardee Rahul Ji.

यशस्वी उद्योजक, समाजसेवी और बजाज के पूर्व चेयरमैन राहुल बजाज जी को मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। पद्म भूषण से सम्मानित राहुल जी से मेरे अनेक वर्षों से व्यक्तिगत संबंध रहे हैं। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 12, 2022

More about Rahul Bajaj

On June 30, 1938, Rahul Bajaj was born in Kolkata, India. The Bajaj Group was created by Rahul's grandfather Jamnalal Bajaj in 1926, and his father Kamalnayan Bajaj took over in 1942. Rahul Bajaj became the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bajaj Auto in 1968 and the Managing Director in 1972. He was President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) from 1979 to 1980. He was Chairman of the old Indian Airlines from 1986 to 1989, and from 1999 to 2000, he was President of the CII for the second time.

Image: PTI