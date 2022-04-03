Dr Abhishek Singhvi Says India Only Ex-colony To Emerge As A Successful Democracy

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, veteran Congress leader Dr Abhishek Singhvi on Sunday spoke on India's Democracy, Secularism and Federalism. Hailing India's system, the Congress leader also said that 'most countries failed, India is the only country to emerge from imperialism and become a successful democracy.' According to the Rajya Sabha MP, there are 3 'hidden' pillars in Indian democracy, Institutional pillars of Democracy, and non-institutional pillars of democracy.

Dr Singhvi on India's 'hidden' pillars in Indian democracy:

"There are 3 'hidden' pillars in Indian democracy. Election Commission, CAG & Army. Anonymity is the armour of the Army, the day we start diluting it that pillar will go," said the Rajya Sabha MP.

'Parliamentary Democracy- First and foremost,' says Dr Abhishek Singhvi

Further speaking about the Institutional pillars of Democracy, Singhvi said that there are 3 however Parliamentary Democracy is first and foremost and it is called the 'Temple of democracy'. The Parliamentary democracy plays multiple roles including the passing of laws, discussions over any issue, and grand enquiry of the nation.

"I am privileged to be a 3rd time MP, and the feeling you get sitting at Central hall is quite remarkable. Look at our neighbours in Bangladesh, the two ladies can't sit together, our neighbours in Pakistan don't have that privilege so these are the things we take for granted," added Dr Singhvi.

"When we talk about Institutional pillars of Democracy, there are 3. 1 is Parliamentary Democracy, 2 would be Judiciary and the 3rd would be our media," he added.

Secularism & federalism- Two non-institutional pillars of democracy

The Rajya Sabha MP further highlighted that Indians make no favour to anyone when they talk about secularism. Explaining the term- Secularism, Dr Singhvi said that one is the anti-septic western concept which is 'no part of the state will be in any religion' and another is more 'inclusive Indian thought process'.

'To not have the ethic of secularism would be a disaster,' added Abhishek Singhvi

He further added that Indians should cherish and promote 'secularism' and it should not be diluted. Talking about Fedelarism in India, he said that it 'quite remarkable that it is not found anywhere in Constitution'.