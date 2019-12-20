Abhishek Singhvi Slams BJP Over Restrictions, Calls Them 'Bhartiya Zidd Party'

The Congress party attacked the Central government over imposing prohibitory orders and restrictions on the nationwide protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The party called out the ruling government and said that they were "uncaring, unthinking, unseeing, unhearing". Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi also took a jibe at BJP and said that they have become "Bhartiya Zidd Party".

Abhishek Singhvi slams govt over restriction

Massive protests erupted in many parts of the country on Friday, the protests in Lucknow turned violent, whereas, the internet was shut down in a few places at Delhi as well. Senior advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that there was "dissatisfaction, anger, reaction, strong statements, demonstrations, campaigns, speeches across the country". He slammed the government for restrictions concerning metro stations and prohibitory orders in parts of Delhi.

Singhvi on detention

Talking about the detained people, Abhishek Singhvi said, “Uttar Pradesh yesterday is supposed to have arrested 3,000 people in anticipation of action being taken today. D Raja had been picked up, Sitaram Yechury arrested, Ramchandra Guha, our Congress leader Maken's family, Sandeep Dikshit and his wife and so on”. He also said that Gandhi had taught "satyagraha". "If people want to do 'aagrah' for 'satya' how can you stop them in this brazen arbitrary manner?" he asked and accused the government of suppressing dissent.

He said prohibitory orders cannot affect the freedom of speech of the protesters. He said, "You have redefined a new definition of normalcy, the J-K definition on normalcy now prevails in the rest of the country. The point is that this is uncaring, unthinking, unseeing, unhearing government and the ruling party. It has become the 'Bhartiya Zid Party'. You must then listen, not only hear.”

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act

The Act seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants.

Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 5 years. Several parties in the North East such as the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) have been vehemently opposed to this Bill. To ameliorate their concerns, the Centre has exempted a major part of the North East from the ambit of the CAA. The opposition contends that the Bill discriminates on the basis of religion, which might go against Article 14, which guarantees the right to equality.

(With ANI Inputs)

