Abhishek Singhvi Slams Western Media Targeting India On COVID-19, Reminds 'anti-mask' Mob

Abhishek Singhvi, the Congress MP responded to a New York Times article that had said that in India COVID-19 is spreading due to people refusing to wear masks.

Bhavyata Kagrana
Abhishek Singhvi

Image: Twitter@DrAMSinghvi/PTI


Slamming the Western media for targetting India over COVID-19, Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi said 'it takes a lot of courage to throw stones at others houses when yours are made of glass!'. The Congress leader was responding to a report by the New York Times that said a large number of people in India are refusing to wear masks despite rising COVID-19 cases. With a sharp response, Singhvi reminded the media outlet about the 'anti-mask' population of the United States.  

Abhishek Singhvi further wrote 'lakhs of people are getting infected after your govt/pharma lobby denied vaccine to the developing world'. 

US' anti-mask lobby

According to an Associated Press report, last year devastation began in New York City area, followed by a summertime crisis in the Sun Belt as coronavirus had started spreading to areas with much smaller populations, often in conservative corners of America where anti-mask sentiment ran high. The spread had even created new problems at hospitals, schools and colleges in the Midwest and West.

In July 2020, a restaurant in Californian had taken the 'anti-mask' pledge to take their protest against COVID-19 restrictions a step forward.  Basilico's Pasta e Vino had announced to only serve dinners to those having the "proof of being unvaccinated," the restaurant wrote on their Instagram handle. The bold step was taken to protest against the further tightened mask-wearing rules in California, US on July 26. In fact, many restaurants across America have taken a polarising stand against the National Health Policies announced by the government from time to time.  A Florida restaurant had gone viral for its "face diapers not required" sign. 

