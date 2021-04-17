Abhishek Singhvi Speaks On Fighting Landmark Renusagar Case, Remembers His Father's Advice

In a candid interview with Republic Media Network on Saturday, former Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) and Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi traced his journey from the streets of Jodhpur to the Supreme Court of India. Turning the clock back in time, Abhishek Singhvi remembered the time when he assisted his father Laxmi Singhvi, who was once India's High Commissioner in the United Kingdom. The Senior Advocate recollected the famous case of Renusagar Power Co. Ltd. v. General Electric Co. where he was pitted against the might of Nani Palkhivala.

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Rhythm Anand Bharadwaj, Singhvi recollected, "Renusagar case was largely my father, but I was assisting him, it gave me great insight. 9 rounds of Renusagar, 6 rounds of which my father and I appeared. It was a high-profile case. Palkhiwala was there for the other side. That matter took six rounds in the Supreme Court and gave me some much-needed money and great insight into arbitration."

In the Renusagar case, the Supreme Court reviewed the concept of public policy and ordered that the enforcement of a foreign award would be refused on the ground that it is contrary to public policy if such enforcement would be contrary to (i) fundamental policy of Indian law; or (ii) the interests of India; or (iii) justice or morality.

Speaking about his days prior to being appointed the ASG, Singhvi admitted that he was in a pool of insecurities in 1991 during which he had a conversation with his father. The now-Senior Advocate remembered his father's word of advice which propelled his practice as a lawyer and increased the volume by multiple folds.

"My father was appointed High Commissioner with Cabinet Rank in 1991. He came back in 1998 and he was India's longest-serving High Commissioner in the UK. I was made a senior in 1993 after his departure. When he left, I was in the middle of insecurities. In a private conversation I had with him, I said some of my contemporaries have a lot of support in the chambers where they are. It's all very well and sometimes I feel very insecure. So he said a very perceptive thing, 'According to me your practice should increase manifold after I leave.' After he left in 1991, almost every six months my practice doubled and tripled," Singhvi said.

#WATCH | After 2013, I changed my working pattern. Today, I have lesser regrets. I don't regret what I miss out on: @DrAMSinghvi



Watch here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/cYfhLTHX1y — Republic (@republic) April 17, 2021

Singhvi, who is now the national spokesperson of the Congress, also credited former Union Minister Madhavrao Scindia for his appointment as the ASG. Revealing that Scindia had taken a liking to the young advocate then, Singhvi said that it was the former Union Minister who pushed for him to appointed as the ASG. Singhvi was appointed as the ASG in 1997 and became the youngest individual to attain the position at the age of 37.