ABHM Members Allegedly Involved In Filing False Cow Slaughter FIR To Frame Rivals: Agra Police

Members of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) were allegedly involved in filing a false cow slaughter FIR to frame a rival group, the Agra Police said on Sunday, a charge denied by an ABHM spokesperson.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) R K Singh said ABHM office-bearer Jitendra Kushwaha lodged a police complaint at the behest of a group of Muslims at the Itmad-ud-Daulah police station on March 30, alleging suspected cow killing in the area.

"In the FIR, he named Rizwan alias Kalla; Nakeem; Vijuu alias Chhotu; Shanu alias Illi; and Imran. After that two men identified as Shanu and Imran were arrested," he told PTI.

However, the two arrested men told the police during interrogation that they were being "framed" in the case by a rival Muslim group. They said the rival group had informed the ABHM about the alleged cow slaughter and got the case filed. "In the police investigation, it was found out that there was a false FIR lodged to frame a rival group. The members of the ABHM including the national spokesperson Sanjay Jat were alleged to be involved in lodging false FIR to put pressure on police to frame the rival group," Singh said.

Itmad-ud-Daulah Police Station in-charge Raj Kumar said no ABHM member has been arrested so far in connection with the "alleged conspiracy in the cow slaughtering case".

Sanjay Jat, meanwhile, accused the police of trying to "frame" ABHM.

"The members of the ABHM have been trying to raise voice against cow slaughtering in Agra, but in this case, they have been framed by the Agra Police. A proper investigation should be done in this case. We are ready to go to the jail if we are found guilty. We also met an additional police commissioner in regard to the case." On Jat's charges ACP R K Singh said, "If they have proof they have to submit it before the court. Our investigation is based on facts and we have enough proof." Sanjay Jat also claimed that false allegations are being spread to defame him.