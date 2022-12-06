ABHM National Treasurer Held Amid Tensions Over 'Chalisa In Mosque' Controversy In Mathura

In the latest update on the communal tensions brewing in Mathura, on Tuesday, police arrested Dinesh Sharma -- National Treasurer of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha.

On December 6, it was announced to read Hanuman Chalisa in Shahi Idgah Masjid. Earlier on December 2, Dinesh Sharma released a video claiming that he had written a letter with his blood to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, requesting permission to recite the Hanuman Chalisa at the complex on December 6.

He has also asserted, “If you cannot grant permission to recite the Hanuman Chalisa, then grant us permission for euthanasia because we do not want to live if we are not allowed to worship our idol.”

#BREAKING | Section 144 imposed in Mathura after Hindu Mahasabha's call for Hanuman Chalisa recital in Mosque. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/mUrvKPxPrG — Republic (@republic) December 6, 2022

Earlier, Hindu outfit Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha sought permission to perform 'Jalabhishek' of Laddu Gopal and recital of the 'Hanuman Chalisa' at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah complex in Mahura on Tuesday, even as the district administration has banned gatherings and demonstrations there.

It is pertinent to mention that courts are hearing pleas for the removal of the Shahi Idgah Masjid from near the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple. It has been claimed that the mosque is constructed on a part of 13.37-acre land belonging to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust.

Section 144 imposed in Mathura

After Hindu Mahasabha's call for a Hanuman Chalisa recital in Mosque, Section 144 has been imposed in Mathura. Security has been beefed up in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh following the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha's call for reciting Hanuman Chalisa with the district police chief asserting that "no new tradition or ritual" would be allowed.

Nearly 1,500 police, armed constabulary, and paramilitary force personnel were being deployed and traffic restrictions were enforced near Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple and Shahi Masjid Idgah in the temple town, officials said on Monday.

"No new tradition or ritual would be allowed to be performed," Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Pandey said. The orders of the Supreme Court would be followed and the implementation of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in letter and spirit would be ensured, he said.